Monday

30th Nov 2020

Amnesty exposes Amazon staff conditions on 'Black Friday'

  • Amazon enjoyed record profits this year as many people shopped online to avoid the high street during the Covid-19 pandemic (Photo: palomaleca)

By

Massive consumer demand due to 'Black Friday' (27 November) and Christmas must not cost Amazon staff their health and safety, Amnesty International warned in a new report that examines working conditions at the world's largest online store.

The human-rights organisation denounced Amazon for undermining employees' right to seek better working conditions in the first months of the pandemic, notably in attempts by workers to unionise and bargain collectively.

  • Activists launched the 'Make Amazon Pay' campaign in protest over pay and working conditions (Photo: Matt Tempest)

"This festive period comes at the end of a long and difficult year for Amazon workers, who have had to fight for their rights at work in the midst of a pandemic," said Barbora Černušáková, a researcher at Amnesty.

"Amazon is facing increasing scrutiny for its treatment of its workers, and we are urging the company to step up and fully comply with its responsibility to respect workers' rights," she added.

While Amazon has publicly committed to respecting human rights through its operations, Amnesty shed light on a different reality.

In the report published last week (26 November), Amnesty said that "the company's pattern of behaviour portrays a corporate culture that is adversarial towards workers' rights to join a trade union and organise collectively".

Watching you on Facebook

In Poland, several unions claimed that Amazon workers had been reprimanded for recruiting union members.

One of the cases ended up in a Polish court, which overturned the reprimand, urging Amazon to stop such adversarial action against employees, the report states.

Meanwhile, Amnesty also denounced that Amazon in the UK has been monitoring Facebook profiles of employees to know which are members of a union.

"This kind of sinister "Big Brother" behaviour is totally unacceptable, and interferes with workers' freedom of expression and right to organise," said Černušáková.

Additionally, French unions criticised Amazon for refusing to discuss health and safety concerns with them during the first coronavirus outbreak.

"During the [first wave] of the pandemic, we wanted to sit around the table to find solutions. They didn't want to have any discussion and refused a dialogue," Adrien Guellec, a member of the French Democratic Confederation of Workers, told the NGO.

However, trade union Solidaires filed a successful lawsuit on public health grounds, and Amazon was forced to halt operations temporarily and introduce more stringent health and safety measures.

French unions have also voiced their concerns about the paying out of additional 'risk premiums'.

During the first months of the pandemic, Amazon slightly increased the hourly pay of workers in the US, UK, Canada and many EU countries - including France, Germany, Italy, and Poland.

However, this extra payment was withdrawn in most countries at the end of May.

"This is a series of misleading assertions by misinformed or self-interested groups who are using Amazon's profile to further their individual causes," Amazon told EUobserver in an emailed statement.

#MakeAmazonPay

Amazon registered record profits this year, with many people favouring shopping online in preference to the high street, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

But for last week's Black Friday (27 November), a consumer event where major revenues were anticipated, activists launched a global "Make Amazon Pay" campaign to protest over pay and working conditions.

"The pandemic has exposed how Amazon places profits ahead of workers, society, and our planet. Amazon takes too much and gives back too little," the group said.

The German Ver.di union mobilised around 2,500 employees on Friday for a three-day strike, calling on the US giant to "ensure better protection of the health and safety of workers," German media reported.

Amazon's spying on EU workers just tip of iceberg

Amazon is leading an assault on workers' rights in Europe, using big data and surveillance to crush efforts by workers to improve their conditions. It's symptomatic of a climate of impunity around breaches of privacy that benefit corporations over workers.

China's supply chains and 're-shoring' under Covid-19?

Some in Europe are calling for re-shoring or near-shoring supply and industrial chains of such critical sectors as medicine and pharmaceuticals, to reduce dependence on China's supply chains and market. Minister Xia Xiang sets out the opposite case.

EU corporate due diligence: new rules, or businesses rule?

The Brussels rumour mill has it that the EU Commission is being pressured to put forward a weaker proposal than what civil society organisations, trade unions, and the European Economic and Social Committee say is needed.

EU taxpayers in the dark on US corona-drug deal

The EU recently signed a huge contract for a US anti-corona drug which, the WHO says, might not work, but there's little transparency on how the deal was made.

Covid-19: Romania's rural kids hit hardest by pandemic

The Romanian study reveals that over 60 percent of parents in the countryside have not worked during the pandemic, and close to half are unable to provide adequate food, medicine, hygiene products or school supplies for their children.

EU stands by anti-Covid drug, despite WHO doubts

A panel at the World Health Organisation said the antiviral drug remdesivir was 'ineffective' in treating Covid-19. But tens of thousands of doses have already been distributed throughout the EU and a €1bn contract signed with Gilead.

Pandemic exposed gulf in EU digital-schooling

EU states who invested in digital education were better able to protect students from the pandemic, a new report has said. Meanwhile, poor and rural pupils were worse off.

EU seeks more health powers after dubious Covid-19 response

After the lack of coordination evidenced during the first months of the Covid-19 pandemic, the European Commission put forward a set of proposals to strengthen the preparedness of members states in cross-border health threats.

