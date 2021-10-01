Friday

1st Oct 2021

  1. Focus
  2. Coronavirus

Interview

WHO: Covid will be a 'dual pandemic' - physical and mental

  • The pandemic has been associated with a sharp increase in requests to mental health services (Photo: Koen Jacobs)

By

Listen to article

After a year-and-a-half since the first lockdowns and 'stay-at-home' policies in Europe, anxiety and depressive symptoms directly arising from the pandemic remain high among the population - and are now becoming a major concern for experts.

Covid-19 in fact brought a "dual pandemic" - of which the full impact had not yet become apparent, Dr Natasha Azzopardi-Muscat, country health policy director at the European branch of the World Health Organization (WHO), told EUobserver on Thursday (30 September).

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

  • 'What we learned during this pandemic is that everyone is vulnerable, said Dr Natasha Azzopardi-Muscat, country health policy director at the European branch of the World Health Organization (Photo: WHO Europe)

Many countries in Europe are seeing a sharp increase in requests to mental health services, not only from those who had a pre-existing condition before the pandemic, but also amongst people who had never experienced mental problems before.

"What we learned during this pandemic is that everyone is vulnerable," said Azzopardi-Muscat, adding evidence suggests the effects of Covid-19 can be similar to those related to "post-traumatic stress disorder" which often only manifest a while after the event.

However, according to the medical doctor, "there is still time to prevent the full consequences of the pandemic from taking place," ensuring that the problems of those who have been mildly affected are temporary and do not become a long-life condition.

"Covid-19 has posed a challenge for all segments of society but it has also provided a unique opportunity to reflect on what needs to change, and mental health is one of the areas that can benefit from being in this situation where people are actually rethinking the priorities," she said.

"But first we need to acknowledge that what was done before was not enough," she added. "The next step is to go from words to action".

The pandemic revealed gaps in mental health services across the EU, especially related to the access to timely, affordable and high-quality treatments.

Generally, the health workforce is currently short of psychiatrists and social workers and patients are not well-informed in many cases.

Aiming to address these and other deficiencies, WHO Europe launched on Thursday a pan-European coalition of 53 participating countries to run from now to 2025.

The collaboration will focus on shifting mental health care from psychiatric institutions to primary care centres, stepping up investment in preventive services, making the mental-health profession more attractive and improving the collection of data at the national level.

"We want to bring mental health on the same level as physical health," Azzopardi-Muscat said, but adding there is no good baseline against which to set concrete targets, due to the lack of quality data. "What you cannot measure is not visible", she explained.

(Photo: World Happiness Report)

'Silent pandemic'

Experts and politicians have warned about the "silent mental health pandemic" that menaces many children and young people's future, since they are one of the age groups most affected by the pandemic.

"Everyone has been affected, but not everyone has been affected to the same extent," Azzopardi-Muscat said.

"Children and young people suffered not only in their educational attainment but also in their mental and emotional development," she added.

Up to one-in-two young people between 18 and 29 are currently suffering depression or anxiety. That is also the case for one-out-of-five frontline workers, such as doctors and nurses.

However, according to Azzopardi-Muscat, the only solution to stop this silent pandemic is to arrive at the point where people are not afraid to talk to their parents, their employer or their doctor about the fact that they are not feeling right.

It is estimated that, under a pre-pandemic scenario, 10-percent of Europe's population suffers from some sort of mental health problem each year.

Across the EU, 84 million people are currently diagnosed with mental health issues, with the overall cost of mental health estimated at €600bn, according to a 2018 European Commission report.

Site Section

  1. Coronavirus

Related stories

  1. Revealed: Hit to EU mental health services during Covid-19
  2. Shock of Covid-19 is catalyst to invest in mental health
  3. WHO warning on lockdown mental health
  4. People with mental health issues blocked from voting across EU
Revealed: Hit to EU mental health services during Covid-19

The pandemic has both hampered access to mental health services, while increasing demand for psychological support, particularly in countries with the most severe coronavirus lockdowns. Meanwhile, experts warn that 'teletherapy' is not a universal fix.

Opinion

Shock of Covid-19 is catalyst to invest in mental health

According to the World Health Organisation, poor mental health claims the lives of 140,000 people per year by suicide in the European region. Their lives could be saved if mental health care and support were properly funded.

WHO warning on lockdown mental health

As billions of people are obliged to remain in home quarantine or isolation with possible or proven coronavirus infection, experts agree that these measures can have a negative effect on people's mental health and well-being.

People with mental health issues blocked from voting across EU

People in comas obviously cannot vote, and those with the mental age of a 12-year-old probably should not either, but what about people with down syndrome? Or manic depressives? Or anorexics that are in a home? Should they be banned from the voting booth? Across Europe, that is precisely what is happening.

MEPs 'disappointed' at observer-status at new EU health body

MEPs have slammed the European Commission for sidelining the European Parliament in the new Health Emergency preparedness and Response Authority (HERA), giving MEPs a role of mere observers. Its budget will be €6bn over the next six years.

Investigation

EU negotiators defend high Covid vaccine prices paid to pharma

In September 2020, the EU Commission's top vaccine negotiator made a pledge - doses would cost between €5 and €15, Sandra Gallina assured MEPs. Little did she know that her fixed cap would crumble under pressure from jabmakers.

News in Brief

  1. Polish court puts off EU-law primacy verdict, again
  2. Dutch PM starts coalition talks with current ruling parties
  3. Resignation highlights Slovenia free-press crisis
  4. Poland accused of illegal refugee pushback
  5. Ronaldo and Farage caught up in Brexit fuel crisis
  6. Spain's top court asks Italy for Puigdemont extradition
  7. Poland urges EU action on spike in energy price
  8. EU court: former EU auditor abused funds

MEPs 'disappointed' at observer-status at new EU health body

MEPs have slammed the European Commission for sidelining the European Parliament in the new Health Emergency preparedness and Response Authority (HERA), giving MEPs a role of mere observers. Its budget will be €6bn over the next six years.

Investigation

EU negotiators defend high Covid vaccine prices paid to pharma

In September 2020, the EU Commission's top vaccine negotiator made a pledge - doses would cost between €5 and €15, Sandra Gallina assured MEPs. Little did she know that her fixed cap would crumble under pressure from jabmakers.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNATO Secretary General guest at the Session of the Nordic Council
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersCan you love whoever you want in care homes?
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNineteen demands by Nordic young people to save biodiversity
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersSustainable public procurement is an effective way to achieve global goals
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council enters into formal relations with European Parliament
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen more active in violent extremist circles than first assumed

Latest News

  1. EU and US defuse Kosovo-Serbia car dispute
  2. EU may face billions in damages over axed Morocco trade deal
  3. EU Commission tightlipped on Hungary recovery-plan decision
  4. WHO: Covid will be a 'dual pandemic' - physical and mental
  5. EU's Mr Austerity: No need to change debt ceiling
  6. Is Rome mayor election death-knell for 5-Star Movement?
  7. Weaponising transport in the Spain vs Catalonia saga
  8. United anti-Orban opposition pins hopes on primaries

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us