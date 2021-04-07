Wednesday

7th Apr 2021

  1. News
  2. Freedom & Democracy

EU Parliament probes Czech MEP on China ties

  • Czech MEP Jan Zahdril is under a fresh probe at the European Parliament, over his links to China, after having already been a conflict of interests with Vietnam (Photo: ECR)

By

Czech MEP Jan Zahradil is under an internal probe at the European Parliament over his alleged conflicts of interest with China.

But the conservative MEP - who in 2019 was the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR)'s 'Spitzenkandidat' to be the next EU commission president - is unlikely to face any serious reprimands, given weak parliament oversight.

The issue stems around a so-called friendship group with China, an informal gathering of MEPs seeking closer ties with Beijing.

As chair, Zahradil earlier this year suspended the group after Politico Europe revealed he had failed to disclose Chinese sponsorship in 2019, in a breach of transparency rules.

He had run into a similar problem when this website in late 2019 exposed a conflict of interest with Vietnam, leading to his resignation as a lead MEP on the country's trade file with the EU.

The parliament probe on Zahradil was revealed after Peter Teffer, a journalist at the Dutch-based outlet Follow the Money, filed a freedom of information request on the China-EU friendship group.

Although his request was denied, the European Parliament explained it did not want to prejudice an ongoing internal probe into Zahradil.

That probe is led by the European Parliament's advisory committee, tasked to make sure MEPs follow a code of conduct.

In reality, it is a slap on the wrist exercise feigning accountability.

The committee is composed of five MEPs. Their probes into 26 colleagues between 2014 and 2019 have led to zero sanctions.

A report out earlier this year by Transparency International, an NGO, faulted the committee because it was compromised by MEPs.

"Even in cases of gross and repeated violations of the code, MEPs only have to fear a reprimand," it said.

Among them is Zahradil ally and Belgian conservative MEP, Geert Bourgeois.

Bourgeois currently chairs the advisory committee and belongs to the same political group as Zahradil.

Within hours of Zahradil's resignation as lead MEP on Vietnam, Bourgeois not only replaced him but then praised his work.

"Dear Jan, you did a great job. I'll do my best to honour your good and hard work so far," he said, in a tweet.

Human Rights Watch on Twitter described Bourgeois' praise for Zahradil as disgraceful.

Its deputy Asia director, Phil Robertson, said Zahradil had shown "a profound lack of moral integrity" for having held a leadership position in a Vietnam front-organisation, while at the same time shepherding through a major trade treaty.

It is unclear if the advisory committee had even launched an investigation into Zahradil's connection to Vietnam. The parliament has in the past refused to acknowledge similar probes into other MEPs, whose conflicts were exposed through media reports.

As for Zahradil's EU-China group, the parliament said any disclosure "would undermine the serenity and integrity" of the committee's work.

For his part, Zahradil did not respond when asked to comment.

Site Section

  1. Freedom & Democracy

Related stories

  1. Zahradil 'conflict of interest' over EU-Vietnam trade deal
  2. MEP friendship groups offer 'backdoor' for pariah regimes
  3. EU-Vietnam trade deal a bad day for workers' rights

Exclusive

Zahradil 'conflict of interest' over EU-Vietnam trade deal

Right-wing Czech MEP Jan Zahradil is leading European Parliament negotiations on a trade deal with Vietnam. As rapporteur, he is supposed to be neutral but has neglected to declare his involvement in a group with ties to the Communist party.

Investigation

MEP friendship groups offer 'backdoor' for pariah regimes

MEPs are using so-called 'friendship groups' to cater to foreign governments without oversight and little public scrutiny. Initially set up to promote cultural exchanges, some have become lobbying platforms to push state views from governments with poor human rights records.

Opinion

EU-Vietnam trade deal a bad day for workers' rights

Behind the smiles and handshakes, the signature of the EU-Vietnam trade and investment deals agreed on Tuesday and to be signed this week have dire consequences for human well-being and our ability to prevent climate and ecological breakdown.

New Greek family bill 'drafted by anti-feminist lobby' claim

A family law bill currently under talks in Greece was drafted by an international men's movement, says Giota Massouridou, vice-president of the European Democratic Lawyers Association. Critics say the bill rolls backs international treaties to protect women against domestic violence.

Study casts doubt on possible far-right MEP alliance

A study from the London School of Economics found both political and economic nativism divides far-right MEPs across Europe, casting doubt on a possible future alliance - as proposed by Hungary's prime minister Viktor Orbán.

EU institutions brace for impact of Slovenia's Janša

The Slovenian prime minister recently lashed out against both journalists and MEPs. His country will soon take over the presidency. In Brussels, there is concern - but also faith that Janez Janša cannot have much impact on the EU machinery.

News in Brief

  1. French Covid intensive care units under pressure
  2. Ukraine urges Nato to speed up membership procedure
  3. Cyber attack hits EU institutions
  4. Michel gets senior seat in Turkey diplomacy symbolism
  5. Australia calls on EU to release 3.1 million vaccine doses
  6. Lebanon, Jordan and Turkey in new EU migration proposal
  7. US, Iran start indirect nuclear talks via European channel
  8. Netanyahu nominated to try to form next Israeli government

China link exposed in Malta corruption scheme

A Chinese executive at a global consultancy firm was at the centre of suspected Maltese corruption schemes linked to the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, according to an investigation.

