AstraZeneca 'safe and effective', says EU regulator

EU regulators declared the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine "safe and effective" on Thursday (18 March).

The announcement by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) came after 13 member states suspended its use over blood clot fears.

But Dr Emer Cook, who heads the agency, told reporters that the vaccine's benefits far outweigh any risks.

She noted that the vaccine does not increase the risks of blood clots or thrombosis. The agency will, however, continue to study any such possible...