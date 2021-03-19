Ad
euobserver
The AstraZeneca vaccine is safe and effective, the EU medicines regulator ruled on Thursday, after a week in which reports of fatal blood clots had caused 13 member states to suspend its use (Photo: European Commission)

AstraZeneca 'safe and effective', says EU regulator

Health & Society
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

EU regulators declared the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine "safe and effective" on Thursday (18 March).

The announcement by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) came after 13 member states suspended its use over blood clot fears.

But Dr Emer Cook, who heads the agency, told reporters that the vaccine's benefits far outweigh any risks.

She noted that the vaccine does not increase the risks of blood clots or thrombosis. The agency will, however, continue to study any such possible...

Health & Society

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

