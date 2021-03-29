EU threatens more sanctions after Myanmar 'day of horror'

The EU has threatened further sanctions against the Myanmar junta after slayings of women and children, but Russia pledged allegiance to one of its top arms buyers.

"The Myanmar military has made yesterday a day of horror and of shame," EU foreign elations chief Josep Borrell said on Sunday (28 March).

"We will continue to use the EU's mechanisms, including sanctions, to target the perpetrators of this violence," he added, after soldiers shot dead 114 people at a funeral of one ...