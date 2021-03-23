Dozen EU states spell out 'Future of Europe' priorities

A group of 12 member states have joined forces to water down the outcome of the long-awaited Conference on the Future of Europe (CoFoE) - seen as a chance to have an inclusive dialogue with citizens about the way ahead for the EU.

In a position paper, distributed ahead of the General Affairs Council on Tuesday (23 March) and seen by EUobserver, the governments of Austria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, the Netherlands, Slovakia, and Sweden...