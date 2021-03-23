Ad
The opening events are expected to take place across Europe around Europe Day (9 May) (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

Dozen EU states spell out 'Future of Europe' priorities

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

A group of 12 member states have joined forces to water down the outcome of the long-awaited Conference on the Future of Europe (CoFoE) - seen as a chance to have an inclusive dialogue with citizens about the way ahead for the EU.

In a position paper, distributed ahead of the General Affairs Council on Tuesday (23 March) and seen by EUobserver, the governments of Austria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, the Netherlands, Slovakia, and Sweden...

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

