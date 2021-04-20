Tuesday

20th Apr 2021

  1. News
  2. Freedom & Democracy

No trolling: EU launches platform to hear citizens' views

  • Portuguese EU affairs state secretary Ana Paula Zacarias (l), EU Commission vice-president Dubravka Šuica, and Belgian liberal MEP Guy Verhofstadt (r) unveil the Conference on the Future of Europe online portal (Photo: European Commission)

By

Within hours of its launch on Monday (19 April), dozens of ideas had already been uploaded to the EU's Conference on the Future of Europe platform, part of the bloc's latest soul-searching exercise.

The conference, which has been thrown off-track by the pandemic and then by an intra-institutional fight over the leadership of the exercise, will officially kick off on 9 May - but EU citizens can already start the debate online.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

The aim is to gather ideas 'bottom-up' from European citizens, have them debated and crystallised into recommendations on where and how participants want the EU to evolve in the next years.

The platform launched on Monday is available in all the bloc's official 24 languages, with the online debates translated automatically by AI.

Citizens can share and debate ideas under nine broad topics - climate, health, economy and social issues, EU in the world, values, migration, democracy, digital transformation, education - but can add more issues as well.

Events can be also organised, publicised, and reported on, via the platform.

Those participating need to sign up to a charter, pledging to respect European values, contribute with "constructive and concrete proposals", and not share "illegal, hateful or deliberately false or misleading" content.

That is part of an effort to avoid the site being taken over by trolls and hijacked by disinformation. There will be a group of moderators overseeing if participants respect the charter, and will remove content if they see it breaking the rules.

EU Commission vice-president Dubravka Šuica, Portuguese EU affairs state secretary Ana Paula Zacarias and Belgian liberal MEP Guy Verhofstadt, who announced the launch, described the exercise as "unique", "historic", and "unprecedented".

However, it is not yet clear how, and when, the so-called "citizens' panels" and the "plenaries" - planned to combine both citizens and legislators - will be organised.

These will be the forums where the ideas that emerge from the platform - monitored, analysed, and put together by the platform and its EU operators.

Verhofstadt said it be clearer in "the next coming weeks" how the panels - acting as autonomous organisations - and plenaries will be organised.

The expectation is that panels and plenaries begin during the summer.

The EU institutions will finance the conference separately, depending on which one organises events. Events put together by citizens will most likely not be subsidised by the EU, to avoid accusations of a pro-EU bias.

EU officials are hoping that the "middle ground" of citizens will participate in the platform, not only diehard EU-enthusiasts and eurosceptics.

Results?

The exercise will end in the spring of next year, and the European Parliament hopes that any legislation stemming from the conference can be introduced before the European elections in 2024. Member states have been less enthusiastic about any concrete results which could emerge from the conference.

Verhofstadt said the ideas could be the "backbone" of EU reforms.

"This conference is not the panacea for all the problems that we have, it is just one element. It is a dialogue element that will bring citizens closer to the union. It is a listening instrument but more than that, we hope to have answers in the form of policies of the EU," Zacarias told reporters on Monday.

While there is no commitment that the exercise would lead to treaty change, Verhofstadt emphased that it has not been ruled out either.

"Things are not impossible, and have not been made impossible," Vehofstadt pointed out.

"We don't preempt any result, we don't want to say what is the outcome, we are listening to citizens," commissioner Šuica added.

"At this moment that we live in, people want to talk more about health, about economic situation, about jobs, about social issues, about everything that has to do with their own life and everyday [existence], rather than treaty changes, but we are listening, and will deal with every matter that citizens bring to us," Zacarias said.

Site Section

  1. Freedom & Democracy

Related stories

  1. Just cancel the Future of Europe Conference
  2. Conference on the Future of Europe - how it will work
  3. Future EU platform seeks to 'stay clean' of hate speech
  4. 12-month Future EU Conference is 'impossible', expert warns

Opinion

Just cancel the Future of Europe Conference

After spending an estimated €200m and countless months in meetings, the conference will likely release a grand statement along the lines of 'making the EU more inclusive, more competitive, sustainable, green',

12-month Future EU Conference is 'impossible', expert warns

The debate about the much-delayed Conference on the Future of Europe so far has been locked in endless institutional infighting over who should lead the event - lowering the expectations about what can be achieved in the coming months.

Polish court pushes out critical ombudsman

The controversial Constitutional Tribunal ruled that legislation, setting out that the ombudsman stays in office until lawmakers pick a new one, was unconstitutional.

News in Brief

  1. German ruling party backs Laschet as chancellor candidate
  2. EU orders additional 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines
  3. EU sanctions Myanmar junta finance firms
  4. EU declines new Russia sanctions over Ukraine
  5. Thunberg donates €100,000 to tackle vaccine inequality
  6. Greece opens for some tourists without quarantine
  7. German Greens put forward first-ever chancellor candidate
  8. Hunger-striking Navlany transferred to prison hospital

Opinion

A German judge: my fears on rule of law in EU

As a German national, I see German history as a constant warning to defend the rule of law - and to be vigilant to detect even the slightest beginnings of its erosion.

Study casts doubt on possible far-right MEP alliance

A study from the London School of Economics found both political and economic nativism divides far-right MEPs across Europe, casting doubt on a possible future alliance - as proposed by Hungary's prime minister Viktor Orbán.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersDigitalisation can help us pick up the green pace
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID19 is a wake-up call in the fight against antibiotic resistance
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region can and should play a leading role in Europe’s digital development
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council to host EU webinars on energy, digitalisation and antibiotic resistance
  5. UNESDAEU Code of Conduct can showcase PPPs delivering healthier more sustainable society
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen benefit in the digitalised labour market

Latest News

  1. Czech leader downplays Russian bomb attack
  2. No trolling: EU launches platform to hear citizens' views
  3. Call for 'tobacco-style' health warnings on fossil-fuel ads
  4. Israel risks derailing EU election mission to Palestine
  5. How May election could see an independent Scotland by 2023
  6. EU ministers seized by Navalny health crisis
  7. 'Shocking' disparities bolster vaccine patent-waiver call
  8. Frontex guilty of inflating legal fees against activists

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us