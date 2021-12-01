Wednesday

1st Dec 2021

  1. News
  2. Freedom & Democracy

Ombudsman launches probe into Commission tobacco lobbying

  • Currently, nearly 20 percent of the EU population aged 15 or over smoke cigarettes daily (Photo: European Parliament)

By

Listen to article

The EU Ombudsman has launched an inquiry to assess if the European Commission complies with transparency obligations over tobacco lobbying – ahead of upcoming revisions of rules targeting tobacco consumption.

Emily O'Reilly, who investigates maladministration in the EU institutions, has asked the EU executive to provide all documents concerning meetings with tobacco lobbyists in 2020 and 2021 – including those requested under access to documents procedures.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

In this new inquiry, launched by the ombudsman on her own initiative rather than following complaints and announced on Tuesday (30 November), the EU watchdog regretted that the commission still does not proactively make public the meetings that happen below the level of directors-general, aside from those in the department for health (DG SANTE) and taxation (DG TAXUD).

"It is likely that any new legislative initiatives to curb tobacco consumption, will be challenged by tobacco interest representatives… [but] this practice does not facilitate full public scrutiny of the commission's interaction with the tobacco industry," she argued in a letter to commission president Ursula von der Leyen.

Under the World Health Organization's Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC), the commission committed to preventing the tobacco lobbyists from undermining public health policies.

This global treaty, which the EU signed in 2003, requires parties "to ensure that any interaction with the tobacco industry on matters related to tobacco control or public health is accountable and transparent".

However, transparency obligations for EU officials meeting tobacco representatives have improved little during the last years – mainly because the commission has argued in previous occasion that it does meet its obligations under the FCTC.

Yet, international guidelines clearly state that "all branches of government" come within the scope of the FCTC.

A decade to implement rules?

The new investigation is a follow up to previous initiatives in this area.

The EU ombudsman previously slammed the Barroso Commission, marred by the so-called 'Dalligate' scandal, for not being transparent enough about its meetings with the tobacco industry.

The then EU health commissioner John Dalli was forced to resign after being subjected to an investigation from OLAF, the EU's anti-fraud office, over bribery allegations made by a tobacco firm.

Shortly after, in 2016, the EU's watchdog regretted that the former commission, led by Jean-Claude Juncker, refused to make its dealings with the tobacco industry more transparent, arguing that Brussels had missed an opportunity to show global leadership in tobacco lobbying.

Earlier this year, O'Reilly pointed out "the sophisticated and intricate tactics used by the tobacco industry" and the importance of upholding the highest standards of the FCTC – while considering the risks of revolving cases in the controversial sector.

Such is the case with the German former commissioner Guenther Oettinger, who joined a consultancy firm whose biggest EU lobbying client is tobacco giant Philip Morris in 2020.

Tobacco lobbying expected to increase

Under the EU's Beating Cancer Plan, the EU Commission wants to achieve a "tobacco-free generation" - aiming to have less than five percent of the population using tobacco by 2040.

However, measures targeting tobacco consumption will likely be subject to lobbying from the industry.

According to Olivier Hoedeman from Corporate Europe Observatory, the ombudsman's new inquiry is "very timely".

"With new tobacco control measures expected in 2022, getting serious about UN tobacco treaty obligations and preventing tobacco industry interference is a matter of urgency," he told EUobserver.

Previous studies have shown how tobacco companies have been successfully influencing EU policies, such as the 2014 Tobacco Products Directive - considered one of the most-lobbied files in the history of the EU institutions.

Currently, nearly 20 percent of the EU population aged 15 or over smoke cigarettes daily.

Site Section

  1. Freedom & Democracy

Related stories

  1. EU officials urged to boycott event with tobacco partnership
  2. Call for 'tobacco-style' health warnings on fossil-fuel ads
  3. EU Commission targets tobacco and alcohol in cancer fight
  4. How Big Tobacco bypasses EU lobbying rules
Consultancies pocketing EU millions prompts MEP grilling

The European Commission spent €542.4m between 2016 and 2020 for studies written by external private contractors. The findings are part of a larger probe into how large consultancies are increasingly landing lucrative contracts, amid questions on possible conflicts of interest.

News in Brief

  1. Poland curtails media access to Belarus border
  2. Report: Germany's Scholz 'backs compulsory Covid jabs'
  3. Omicron 'present in Europe at least 10 days ago'
  4. German court finds ex-Islamic State member guilty of genocide
  5. Report: Shell is considering return to Libya
  6. Report: EU to reveal €300bn infrastructure plan
  7. Barbados becomes world's newest republic
  8. Far-right Zemmour will run for French presidency

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNew report reveals bad environmental habits
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersImproving the integration of young refugees
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNATO Secretary General guest at the Session of the Nordic Council
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCan you love whoever you want in care homes?
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNineteen demands by Nordic young people to save biodiversity
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersSustainable public procurement is an effective way to achieve global goals

Latest News

  1. No obligation to defend Ukraine from Russia, Nato chief says
  2. EU agency: 'Omicron vaccine' approval to take 3-4 months
  3. Ombudsman launches probe into Commission tobacco lobbying
  4. Lead MEP wants 'mandatory relocation' in EU asylum law
  5. The EU's 'global gateway' - an answer to China, or a dead-end?
  6. Osman Kavala in a Turkish jail - taking injustice personally
  7. Frontex implicated 'to some extent' in violations, says officer
  8. Omicron shows need for pandemic global pact, WHO says

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us