Wednesday

30th Aug 2017

  1. Focus
  2. Digital Agenda

Column / Brussels Bytes

Commission right to reject screen-scraping ban

  • The EBA claims that the technique, known as “screen-scraping,” raises privacy and security problems. (Photo: tofu_khai1980)

By

The European Banking Authority (EBA) recently proposed a ban on third-party financial services firms, such as those offering automated financial advice, from using software to automatically collect consumer data from banks.

Such a ban would limit innovation by enabling financial institutions to unfairly restrict their customers’ ability to share data with companies whose services often compete with those of the banks.

The EBA claims that the technique, known as “screen-scraping,” raises privacy and security problems, but the European Commission has announced it intends to reject the EBA’s proposal, because the new payment services directive (PSD2) already deals adequately with these concerns.

The Commission should push ahead with its revisions, despite the EBA’s objections.

Pushing ahead

The EBA wants to ban screen-scraping in regulatory technical standards (RTS), rules that will accompany PSD2 when it comes into force in January 2018.

The EBA has legal authorisation to draft the RTS, subject to approval and amendment by the Commission.

To prevent fraud, PSD2 compels fintech companies - firms that use new technologies to offer financial services - to identify themselves to banks before accessing any data on behalf of customers, regardless of what data collection method they use.

Nevertheless, the EBA says data should only be accessible via the application programming interfaces (APIs) that banks must provide under PSD2, and not through screen-scraping, which scans what the customer sees when they log into their accounts and is harder for banks to control.

The Commission, however, rightly argues screen-scraping should still be allowed when APIs fail.

The EBA’s proposal will only work if fintech companies can be fully confident that banks’ APIs will unfailingly supply all of the data they need in order to provide services to customers.

If APIs stop working because of bugs in their code, are temporarily suspended due to new security threats, or simply fail to provide exactly the data the company needs and is otherwise available to its customers, then screen-scraping can sometimes work as a fallback.

But if screen-scraping becomes illegal, fintech companies’ ability to continue developing new data-driven services will depend on the competence and good faith of every single bank potential customers might use. That is a lot to ask, particularly when traditional banks compete with fintech companies to provide various financial services to customers.

Threat to fintech

A blanket ban would also threaten competition among banks and fintech companies, which policymakers intended to stimulate with PSD2.

PSD2 forces banks to open up their APIs to third parties, making it easier for customers to share their data and access new services. This rule is in the same spirit as the right to data portability in article 20 of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which the Council adopted six months after PSD2.

One reason why the EU came up with this rule was because so many banks have been slow to adopt open APIs, instead restricting data sharing to preferred partners - in turn limiting consumer choice and freezing out competition from fintech companies.

Yet now, the EBA wants to impose a ban on screen-scraping, which has enabled innovation in the fintech sector despite the unwillingness of the banks.

None of this is to suggest that screen-scraping is preferable to APIs. On the contrary: screen-scraping is only a failsafe.

Open APIs are a more efficient way of sharing data, as long as they reliably provide the same information customers can see when they log into their accounts.

In the future, APIs are likely to become the standard for the kinds of third-party services fintech companies provide, especially after PSD2 comes into force, and as businesses in other sectors expand their use of APIs as a way of complying with article 20 of the GDPR.

But, so far, banks’ resistance to change has forced fintech companies to rely on screen-scraping. It makes no sense to disallow this method now, when open APIs in the banking sector remain more the objective than the norm.

Instead, the RTS should allow screen-scraping when APIs fail to perform as they should.

If PSD2 succeeds in establishing reliable open APIs throughout the banking sector, then it will not be necessary to kill screen-scraping with pointless regulation: it will die a natural and peaceful death.

The Commission is on the right side of this argument. It should hold firm and push ahead with its intention to remove the proposed ban from the draft RTS.

Nick Wallace is a Brussels-based senior policy analyst at the Center for Data Innovation. His Brussels Bytes column deals with the digital single market and data-related policy issues in the European Union.

Site Section

  1. Digital Agenda

Related stories

  1. Technology and digital banking could help refugees
  2. EU public lacks voice on banking laws
  3. EU to exclude financial services from post-Brexit deal
  4. Grim forecast for UK banks after Brexit
EU public lacks voice on banking laws

The complexity of financial laws and lack of NGO resources means the “man in the street” has little say on EU banking regulation, the EU Commission has warned.

Grim forecast for UK banks after Brexit

Banks will need up to $50 billion in extra capital and see higher costs of $1 billion to diversify out of the UK after Brexit, a top consultancy has said.

Estonia tests water for own virtual currency

Following the success of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, some in the Baltic nation propose introducing their own version for their e-residents. But what about the euro?

News in Brief

  1. Google submits plan to comply with EU antitrust rules
  2. France and Germany mull eurozone minister and fund
  3. EU digital official wants to set up expert group on fake news
  4. Commission 'powerfully refutes' Polish defence
  5. Juncker: UK Brexit papers 'not satisfactory'
  6. Better relations with Turkey 'not possible' now, says Merkel
  7. Hungary to start work on Russian nuclear plant next year
  8. New US Nato ambassador takes office

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Salzburg Global SeminarSeminar on Sharing Experiences Across Borders to Combat Extremism
  2. CYBERSEC 2017Public Policy Conference Focused on Strategic Aspects of Cybersecurity
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersTrust Is the New Nordic Gold
  4. European Jewish CongressEuropean Governments Must Take Stronger Action Against Terrorism
  5. European Healthy Lifestyle AllianceDoes Genetics Explain Why So Few of Us Have an Ideal Cardiovascular Health?
  6. EU2017EEFuture-Themed Digital Painting Competition Welcomes Artists - Deadline 31 Aug
  7. ACCABusinesses Must Grip Ethics and Trust in the Digital Age
  8. European Jewish CongressEJC Welcomes European Court of Justice's Decision to Keep Hamas on Terror List
  9. UNICEFReport: Children on the Move From Africa Do Not First Aim to Go to Europe
  10. Centre Maurits CoppietersWe Need Democratic and Transparent Free Trade Agreements Says MEP Jordi Solé
  11. Counter BalanceOut for Summer, Ep. 2: EIB Promoting Development in Egypt - At What Cost?
  12. EU2017EELocal Leaders Push for Local and Regional Targets to Address Climate Change

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. European Healthy Lifestyle AllianceMore Women Than Men Have Died From Heart Disease in Past 30 Years
  2. European Jewish CongressJean-Marie Le Pen Faces Trial for Oven Comments About Jewish Singer
  3. ACCAAnnounces Belt & Road Research at Shanghai Conference
  4. ECPAFood Waste in the Field Can Double Without Crop Protection. #WithOrWithout #Pesticides
  5. EU2017EEEstonia Allocates €1 Million to Alleviate Migratory Pressure From Libya in Italy
  6. Dialogue PlatformFethullah Gulen's Message on the Anniversary of the Coup Attempt in Turkey
  7. Martens CentreWeeding Out Fake News: An Approach to Social Media Regulation
  8. European Jewish CongressEJC Concerned by Normalisation of Antisemitic Tropes in Hungary
  9. Counter BalanceOut for Summer Ep. 1: How the EIB Sweeps a Development Fiasco Under the Rug
  10. CESICESI to Participate in Sectoral Social Dialogue Committee on Postal Services
  11. ILGA-EuropeMalta Keeps on Rocking: Marriage Equality on Its Way