Tuesday

28th Nov 2023

  1. News
  2. Digital

Platform workers could face 'robo-firing' under EU's AI rules

  • The EU Commission has estimated that prices for platforms such as Uber could rise by up to 40 percent in major cities (Photo: Unsplash)

By

Listen to article

On Tuesday (28 November), the European Parliament, the Council and the Commission will meet for the fifth time in the so-called trilogues to advance negotiations on the platform workers directive.

The legislation, proposed by the EU executive in December 2021, aims to improve the working conditions of more than 28 million people who work via a digital labour platform. This includes everyone from taxi drivers to food delivery drivers or care workers who use apps to provide their services.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Yet so far, all the focus has been on the misclassification of workers, and little on the rules around the use of algorithmic management of these platforms, which are an attempt to create the first EU law on the use of AI in the workplace.

The chapter on algorithmic management is based on the principles and provisions of the landmark EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) — but during the inter-institutional negotiations, some deviations have come to light.

"The trilogue negotiations are now indicating a deviation from the principles and provisions established by the GDPR, which would weaken the protection platform workers need and deserve," Aída Ponce del Castillo, researcher at the European Trade Union Institute (ETUI), wrote.

According to the ETUI researcher, the text under negotiation could create ambiguity on the processing of personal data by the platform and would violate the GDPR by including the use of so-called 'robo-firing' — the dismissal of workers by automated decision-making systems.

Firstly, because it includes a proposal to move from a ban on all processing of personal data to only allowing specific bans on automated monitoring and decision-making systems.

Secondly, it challenges the fact that workers' consent is not a valid legal basis for processing their personal data in the context of the workplace. This is a point that, if included, could lead to less harmonisation between member states, whereas the directive seeks to achieve the contrary.

"Consent is not a valid legal basis to process workers' data in the context of work. Courts around Europe have been very clear on this," the European Trade Union Confederation (ETUC) stressed.

The third deviation is the possibility of using robo-firing.

Ponce del Castillo believes that this tool should be banned in the directive, and that automatic decisions by digital platforms should be considered automatic by default unless the platform proves otherwise.

Algorithmic management should not be "underestimated" by MEPs, as it can bring new rights and protections for workers and "will serve as a blueprint for future legislation on the topic", the researcher writes.

MEPs and national capitals still far apart

The Spanish EU presidency of the council aims to reach an agreement in the first reading of the text, but there is still "a considerable gap" between the member states position and the parliament's, an EU diplomat said.

The presumption of employment remains the most problematic area of agreement, as it would automatically mean the reclassification of 5.5 million bogus self-employed workers if agreed as in the Parliament's amended text — and risks that the directive will not be adopted this mandate.

"As currently drafted, the directive focuses almost exclusively on determining the employment status of a platform worker using a number of broad and difficult to interpret criteria," an Uber spokesperson said.

Taking into account the reclassification of workers, the commission estimated that prices in major cities could rise by up to 40 percent.

Uber says the number of couriers using its Uber Eats app in Spain fell by 50 percent after the first legislation of its kind, the so-called 'Riders Law', entered into force.

The company has already warned that these major regulatory changes would damage its business model and force them to shut down its activity in hundreds of cities.

"If Uber or somebody else thinks they can't adapt their model to that, then that's their problem," said EU commissioner for jobs and social rights Nicholas Schmit in an interview with the Financial Times.

Schmit also said that EU consumers will have to pay higher prices to ensure better working conditions and rights for the gig workers.

"There's this idea you can correct the low price by a tip. This is not normal. If there's a cost it has to be paid," the commissioner stressed.

Site Section

  1. Digital

Related stories

  1. Digital platforms — the 'uber-isation' of care for the elderly
  2. Split EU Council finally agrees position on platform workers
  3. Crunch point in talks on EU gig workers' employment status
  4. EU gig workers compromise dubbed ‘a disaster for workers’
Crunch point in talks on EU gig workers' employment status

The 'presumption of employment' crux continues to hold up agreement on a final text to improve conditions for digital platform workers. On Thursday, the EU institutions will meet again on the technical aspects of the agreement.

EU gig workers compromise dubbed ‘a disaster for workers’

After several attempts to reach a common position, the EU Council could finally reach an agreement on the platform workers' rules at the upcoming ministerial meeting — but disagreements over the employment status of these workers remain sharp.

No mass scanning in EU online child-abuse bill, MEPs agree

MEPs agreed on new rules for online service and hosting providers to improve the protection of children online, but also to ensure the privacy of internet users — a balance that was missing from the EU Commission's proposal.

EU reveals 10 'critical tech' in bid to de-risk from China

The EU Commission published a list of 10 technologies with the potential to: undermine peace and security, violate human rights, or harm the EU's interests. The next step is to assess the risks, and then focus on mitigation measures.

Latest News

  1. EU 'shocked' by Israel's war-time settler surge
  2. Platform workers could face 'robo-firing' under EU's AI rules
  3. Wilders faces tough road to power, despite election triumph
  4. How will the EU's carbon border tax affect Africa?
  5. What's Slovakia's Fico up to over Ukraine?
  6. Who is Kris Roman, the Kremlin's man in Belgium?
  7. UN climate talks and passengers' right in focus This WEEK
  8. Why populism appeals to less brainy EU voters

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Friedrich Naumann FoundationPoems of Liberty – Call for Submission “Human Rights in Inhume War”: 250€ honorary fee for selected poems
  2. World BankWorld Bank report: How to create a future where the rewards of technology benefit all levels of society?
  3. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsThis autumn Europalia arts festival is all about GEORGIA!
  4. UNOPSFostering health system resilience in fragile and conflict-affected countries
  5. European Citizen's InitiativeThe European Commission launches the ‘ImagineEU’ competition for secondary school students in the EU.
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region is stepping up its efforts to reduce food waste

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  2. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersGlobal interest in the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations – here are the speakers for the launch
  4. Nordic Council of Ministers20 June: Launch of the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations
  5. International Sustainable Finance CentreJoin CEE Sustainable Finance Summit, 15 – 19 May 2023, high-level event for finance & business
  6. ICLEISeven actionable measures to make food procurement in Europe more sustainable

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us