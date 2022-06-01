Sánchez takes risk by snubbing Catalans

At what point will Catalonia's Republican Left decide enough is enough?

The separatists have kept Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez in power for two-and-a-half years, but they have little to show for it.

The most moderate of Catalonia's three independence parties, the Republicans, decided to give compromise a chance after the unilateral attempt to break away from Spain in 2017 failed and the rest of the country swapped the anti-Catalan conservative prime minister Mariano Rajoy ...