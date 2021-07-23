Open letter from 30 embassies ahead of Budapest Pride

The Hungarian government is at odds not only with the EU - but with embassies and institutions around the world over its controversial new anti-LGBTIQ law, ahead of Budapest Pride this Saturday (24 July).
A total of 30 embassies and 12 cultural institutes have signed an open letter expressing "full support for members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and in...
Cristian Gherasim is a freelance journalist contributing to EUobserver, Euronews, EU Reporter, Katoikos, Von Mises Institute, and bne IntelliNews, with a particular focus on European and regional affairs.
