Where Germany's Greens and FDP will collide on environment

New German chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition cabinet includes seven ministers from his SPD, five Greens and four Free Democrats (FDP).
However, even with the three 'traffic light' (Red, Yellow, Green) parties signing a 178-page coalition deal, there are a few roadblocks ahead.
The Greens and the FDP disagree on major political issues. While they both support the climate battle, ...
Isabel Schatzschneider is an environmental activist and researcher specialising in food ethics, religious ethics and animal welfare. She is currently working as a research associate at the Friedrich-Alexander University Erlangen-Nüremberg.
