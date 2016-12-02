States seek softer access to EU wifi fund

The recipients of a new wifi investment fund should be more evenly distributed across Europe, according to an emerging view amid EU telecommunication ministers, meeting in Brussels on Friday (2 December).
It will be the first time the fund will be discussed at ministerial level since the European Commission announced it in September.
Ministers are expected to agree on a common position on all details of the proposal except for the amount of money that will be made available.<...
