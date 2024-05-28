Ad
EU internal market commissioner Thierry Breton at the presentation of the revised AI strategy in 2021 (Photo: European Commission)

EU lagging China and US on 'winner takes it all' AI investment, auditors warn

by Piet Ruig, Brussels,

The EU risks dropping the ball on AI-innovation, with its investment gap with the US doubling since 2018, according to a new report by the European Court of Auditors (ECA), published on Wednesday (29 May).<...

Author Bio

Piet Ruig is a Brussels-based journalist who previously worked for the Dutch public broadcaster VPRO.

