New cloud strategy to reform EU online market

Digital agenda commissioner Neelie Kroes has promised to present a European cloud strategy this summer, as part of a plan to reform the online market in the EU.

Speaking at a meeting of the IP Forum in the European Parliament on Tuesday (24th January), she said that a harmonised EU digital market would "offer creators the opportunity to make a decent living from their art and consumers, and offer an open place for innovation."

She cited the iPhone application "Angry Birds", create...