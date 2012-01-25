Ad
The European cloud market is growing by 20 percent a year (Photo: European Commission)

New cloud strategy to reform EU online market

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Digital agenda commissioner Neelie Kroes has promised to present a European cloud strategy this summer, as part of a plan to reform the online market in the EU.

Speaking at a meeting of the IP Forum in the European Parliament on Tuesday (24th January), she said that a harmonised EU digital market would "offer creators the opportunity to make a decent living from their art and consumers, and offer an open place for innovation."

She cited the iPhone application "Angry Birds", create...

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

