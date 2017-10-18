EU agencies defend research ahead of glyphosate vote

The European Food Safety Authority's new conflict of interests policy is "very strict", said Monique Goyens, head of the European umbrella organisation of consumer groups Beuc, on Wednesday (18 October).

However, she suggested that the EU agency should "devote more resources" to double-check what its experts write in their declarations of interests, "and to have sanctions if something is missing".

Goyens made her remarks at a debate in Brussels, organised by the European Ombudsman...