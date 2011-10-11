EU struggling to fight cyber crime

Faced with increasing cyber attacks, the EU is looking at a new law criminalising the use of 'zombie' computers and is setting up a 'cybercrime' centre and special teams of IT firefighters to prevent further attacks

Notoriously slow in its reaction to world events, the EU has even more difficulties when it comes to adapting its legislation and institutions to the fast-changing online environment.

A draft law put forward by the EU commission in 2010 on criminalising the spread of ...