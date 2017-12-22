e-Privacy law would penalise sites who block ad-blockers

Online advertising, particularly targeted advertising, underpins the internet economy and funds most of the free content and services internet users rely on.
However, many users attempt to freeload by using ad-blockers on websites, thereby gaining access to content for free without allowing online businesses to receive compensation from advertising. Many sites have responded to the growing use of ad-blockers by requiring users to disable ad-blockers on their site before they can gain a...
