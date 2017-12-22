Ad
euobserver
A 2015 joint study by Reuters and Oxford University found that only about 10 percent of internet users pay for a news subscription. (Photo: Pixabay)

Brussels Bytes

e-Privacy law would penalise sites who block ad-blockers

Digital
Business
Opinion
by NICK WALLACE AND DANIEL CASTRO, Brussels,

Online advertising, particularly targeted advertising, underpins the internet economy and funds most of the free content and services internet users rely on.

However, many users attempt to freeload by using ad-blockers on websites, thereby gaining access to content for free without allowing online businesses to receive compensation from advertising. Many sites have responded to the growing use of ad-blockers by requiring users to disable ad-blockers on their site before they can gain a...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
DigitalBusinessOpinionBrussels Bytes

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Related articles

EU bans 'geo-blocking' - but not (yet) for audiovisual
Some EU regulators still don't get internet economics
Privacy rules to create jobs, EU data chief says
EU Parliament 'cookie' restrictions worry online media
A 2015 joint study by Reuters and Oxford University found that only about 10 percent of internet users pay for a news subscription. (Photo: Pixabay)

Tags

DigitalBusinessOpinionBrussels Bytes
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections