Spain joins call for EU action on propaganda

EU foreign ministers are not expected to take new decisions on Russian disinformation despite signs that the Kremlin meddled in the Catalan crisis.

The ministers will discuss the issue in Brussels on Monday (13 November) after the EU foreign service sent out a questionnaire, seen by EUobserver, to EU capitals.

It asked: "How can the EU response to disinformation be further enhanced (building on the work done by East Stratcom Task Force) and what needs to be done at EU and nation...