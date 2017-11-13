Ad
Signs that Russia may have meddled in the Catalonia crisis have emerged (Photo: Sasha Popovic)

Spain joins call for EU action on propaganda

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU foreign ministers are not expected to take new decisions on Russian disinformation despite signs that the Kremlin meddled in the Catalan crisis.

The ministers will discuss the issue in Brussels on Monday (13 November) after the EU foreign service sent out a questionnaire, seen by EUobserver, to EU capitals.

It asked: "How can the EU response to disinformation be further enhanced (building on the work done by East Stratcom Task Force) and what needs to be done at EU and nation...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Signs that Russia may have meddled in the Catalonia crisis have emerged (Photo: Sasha Popovic)

