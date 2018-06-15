The EU cannot shape the future of AI with regulation

To cut smoking, the US government taxes tobacco, yet it subsidises tobacco farming.
The EU's approach to AI displays a similar contradiction: it funds AI research while subjecting it to the world's strictest regulations.
The European Commission recently announced plans to increase that funding, to
Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.
