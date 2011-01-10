Ad
When it comes to public and private funding, building digital libraries is as controversial as any other spending area (Photo: EUobserver)

EU looks to private sector to fund €100bn digitisation of books, art

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

It will never be known what knowledge was lost in history's greatest act of cultural vandalism, the destruction of the Library of Alexandria, the largest library of the ancient world. In 48 BC, Julius Caesar is thought to have ordered his ships set alight, sparking a firestorm that burnt through the docks of the city and ultimately the great library.

Scholars mourn the tragedy, wondering what literature was stolen forever and what science or philosophy was hidden from humanity only to b...

