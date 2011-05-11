Ad
euobserver
A detailed cutaway of the Iter, with hot plasma, in pink, in the centre. (Photo: ITER)

Germany 'not satisfied' with nuclear fusion spending

Digital
by Valentina Pop, BERLIN,

Germany has said it is unhappy with the "exorbitant" cost of the EU's international nuclear fusion project, Iter EU, and called for more transparency on spending.

"The bigger a science project is - and in Iter, Europe is not the only member - the more complicate its governance. Iter is exorbitant," Annette Schavan, Germany's education and research minister told journalists on Tuesday (10 May).

Schavan said that Berlin last year demanded a special taskforce to investigate the gover...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Digital
A detailed cutaway of the Iter, with hot plasma, in pink, in the centre. (Photo: ITER)

Tags

Digital
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections