The Israeli company NSO Group, has sold Pegasus smartphone spyware and other products to 22 end-users in 14 member states, including Poland, Hungary, Spain, the Netherlands and Belgium (Photo: Luke Porter)

Spyware scandals in Europe are 'much worse than Watergate'

Digital
by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

Electronic spying on citizens isn't the preserve of autocratic states alone. Journalists and politicians are also being spied on by several European governments, including Spain, Greece, Hungary and Poland, according to Sophie in 't Veld MEP, rapporteur of the European Parliament's PEGA-committee.

"The European Commission is very strict regarding threats to democracy elsewhere in the world, but when it comes to its members, it prefers to remain quiet," says the Dutch MEP, who is parliam...

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

