Spyware scandals in Europe are 'much worse than Watergate'

Electronic spying on citizens isn't the preserve of autocratic states alone. Journalists and politicians are also being spied on by several European governments, including Spain, Greece, Hungary and Poland, according to Sophie in 't Veld MEP, rapporteur of the European Parliament's PEGA-committee.

"The European Commission is very strict regarding threats to democracy elsewhere in the world, but when it comes to its members, it prefers to remain quiet," says the Dutch MEP, who is parliam...