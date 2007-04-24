Ad
euobserver
Will MEPs vote for the EU's first criminal law directive? (Photo: wikiepdia)

MEPs to vote on historic anti-piracy law

Digital
by Helena Spongenberg, Brussels,

The European Parliament is for the first time ever set to vote for EU-wide criminal penalties – including imprisonment – for crimes breaching intellectual property rights, but critics say the proposal is badly drafted and would affect millions of young Europeans including MEPs' own teenagers.

MEPs gathering in Strasbourg for their monthly plenary session are on Wednesday (25 April) expected to vote in favour of a first-reading report by Italian socialist MEP Nicola Zingaretti proposing ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Digital

Related articles

MEPs approve criminal law in copyright area
Will MEPs vote for the EU's first criminal law directive? (Photo: wikiepdia)

Tags

Digital
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections