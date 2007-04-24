MEPs to vote on historic anti-piracy law

The European Parliament is for the first time ever set to vote for EU-wide criminal penalties – including imprisonment – for crimes breaching intellectual property rights, but critics say the proposal is badly drafted and would affect millions of young Europeans including MEPs' own teenagers.

MEPs gathering in Strasbourg for their monthly plenary session are on Wednesday (25 April) expected to vote in favour of a first-reading report by Italian socialist MEP Nicola Zingaretti proposing ...