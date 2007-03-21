Ad
Sample of counterfeit products confiscated at EU borders (Photo: European Commission)

MEPs approve criminal law in copyright area

by Helena Spongenberg, Brussels,

A proposal for the EU's first-ever directive harmonising criminal law in all member states has been backed by MEPs as they voted for a draft report on criminal penalties - including imprisonment - for crimes breaching intellectual property rights.

Members of the European Parliament's legal affairs committee on Tuesday (20 March) adopted Italian socialist MEP Nicola Zingaretti's draft report on "criminal measures aimed at ensuring the enforcement of intellectual property rights."

