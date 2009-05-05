Ad
euobserver
Commissioner Reding wants internet governance fully privatised but overseen by an international forum (Photo: EURid)

EU wants 'Internet G12' to govern cyberspace

Digital
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

The European Commission wants the US to dissolve all government links with the body that 'governs' the internet, replacing it with an international forum for discussing internet governance and online security.

The rules and decisions on key internet governance issues, such as the creation of top level domains (such as .com and .eu) and managing the internet address system that ensures computers can connect to each other, are currently made by the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Digital
Commissioner Reding wants internet governance fully privatised but overseen by an international forum (Photo: EURid)

Tags

Digital
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections