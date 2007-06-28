Ad
euobserver
The digitalisation of music is changing the face of the music industry (Photo: European Commission)

Brussels looks into music merger

Digital
by Helena Spongenberg, Brussels,

The European Commission this week restarted an investigation into the merger between music company giants Bertelsmann Music Group and Sony Music, after the European Court of Justice last year overruled the EU executive's previous green light for the link-up.

The commission announced on Tuesday (26 June) that it would now look into the merger again after the initial re-examination had been postponed in March 2007 due to lack of complete and accurate information from the companies.

...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Digital

Related articles

EU court annuls commission-approved music merger
Brussels approves major music merger
The digitalisation of music is changing the face of the music industry (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Digital
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections