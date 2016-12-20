Ad
euobserver
Industry stakeholders are both advising the EU and cashing in on related projects. (Photo: EUobserver)

How the EU cosied up to the defence lobby

Investigations
Digital
EU Political
Green Economy
by Crina Boros, Brussels,

A faceless building at Number 10 Rue Montoyer in Brussels hosts two tenants with an influential grip on the European Union security policy. Situated in the heart of “the European Quarter”, Aerospace and Defence Industries Association of Europe (ASD) shares its address with the European Organisation for Security (EOS).

Both lobby bodies represent defence and security companies that ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
InvestigationsDigitalEU PoliticalGreen Economy

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Related articles

EU countries agree to reinforce trade defence
One Barroso-era advisor left on new EU science body
EU commission presents 'realistic' lobbying rules
Juncker's EU vision to focus on security
Industry stakeholders are both advising the EU and cashing in on related projects. (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

InvestigationsDigitalEU PoliticalGreen Economy

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections