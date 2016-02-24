Ad
euobserver
Asteroids are leftovers of failed attempts to form planets and can contain water or platinum (Photo: ESA - P.Carril)

Feature

Luxembourg keen to be asteroid miners' haven

Digital
EU Political
Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,
Asteroids are leftovers of failed attempts to form planets and can contain water or platinum (Photo: ESA - P.Carril)

Luxembourg is known for being a country with one of Europe's most business-friendly tax regimes, which has attracted a multitude of multinationals selling Earthly products from soft drinks to self-assembly furniture.

But recently, the Grand Duchy has embarked on a voyage to become a hub for companies in a more celestial business: mining asteroids.

Its mission: to become the first European country that gives private firms legal certainty they will own resources they extract in spac...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
DigitalEU PoliticalGreen EconomyFeature

Related articles

Moon village is still best idea, says EU space boss
Space: EU not boldly going where no one has gone before
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections