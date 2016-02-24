Luxembourg keen to be asteroid miners' haven

Luxembourg is known for being a country with one of Europe's most business-friendly tax regimes, which has attracted a multitude of multinationals selling Earthly products from soft drinks to self-assembly furniture.

But recently, the Grand Duchy has embarked on a voyage to become a hub for companies in a more celestial business: mining asteroids.

Its mission: to become the first European country that gives private firms legal certainty they will own resources they extract in spac...