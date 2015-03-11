Ad
The euro is set to hit parity with the US dollar as its value continues to plunge. (Photo: Images_of_Money)

Euro heading for dollar parity

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

The euro is set to hit parity with the US dollar in the coming weeks as a combination of quantitative easing and fears over a Greek exit from the eurozone continues to fuel a plunge in its value.

The euro has lost 10 percent against the dollar and the pound sterling since January. This has largely been attributed to the European Central Bank’s recently launched €1.1 trillion quantitative easing (QE) programme, which will pump an extra €60 billion into the eurozone economy every month un...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

