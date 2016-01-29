Security exemptions cloud EU-US data talks

US and EU negotiators are facing a long weekend to finalise a new Safe Harbour data-transfer agreement, with both sides voicing cautious optimism.

Outstanding issues on US national security access, in light of an October European Court of Justice (ECJ) ruling that scrapped the old pact, remain despite over two years of talks and an end-of-month deadline looming for a new one.

Robert Litt, of the general counsel of the office of the US Department of National Intelligence (ODNI), wh...