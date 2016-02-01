Bearded infidels in the EU capital

The Molenbeek district in Brussels became known as a centre of Islamic radicalism after the Paris attacks.

In fact, its daily life is, for the most part, relaxed and culturally diverse.

But Salafism - the hardline creed invoked by Islamic State (IS) - made inroads long ago.

It’s stoking enmity among the normal Muslims who live there and Belgian authorities ignored warnings on the danger.

“To them [Salafists], we are kafirs,” said one Shia Muslim in Molenbeek, using th...