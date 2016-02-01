Ad
Street party in Molenbeek, which is, for the most part, culturally diverse and relaxed (Photo: Michel van Reysen)

Bearded infidels in the EU capital

by Nikolaj Nielsen, MOLENBEEK, Brussels,

The Molenbeek district in Brussels became known as a centre of Islamic radicalism after the Paris attacks.

In fact, its daily life is, for the most part, relaxed and culturally diverse.

But Salafism - the hardline creed invoked by Islamic State (IS) - made inroads long ago.

It’s stoking enmity among the normal Muslims who live there and Belgian authorities ignored warnings on the danger.

“To them [Salafists], we are kafirs,” said one Shia Muslim in Molenbeek, using th...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Molenbeek locals counter 'terrorist image' with vigil
