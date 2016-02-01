Bearded infidels in the EU capital

The Molenbeek district in Brussels became known as a centre of Islamic radicalism after the Paris attacks.
In fact, its daily life is, for the most part, relaxed and culturally diverse.
But Salafism - the hardline creed invoked by Islamic State (IS) - made inroads long ago.
It’s stoking enmity among the normal Muslims who live there and Belgian authorities ignored warnings on the danger.
“To them [Salafists], we are kafirs,” said one Shia Muslim in Molenbeek, using th...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
