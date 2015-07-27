Turkey requests emergency Nato meeting on Syria

Turkey is stepping up airstrikes against Islamic fighters in Syria and Kurdish PKK separatists in Iraq as the regional conflict escalates.
On Sunday (27 July) Turkish F-16s hit Kurdish militant camps in northern Iraq in response to a car bomb attack blamed on the rebels.
The moves are likely to unravel any chance of peace between the two sides and follow a separate Turkish attack against Islamic state fighters in Syria on Friday.
Turkey’s prime minister Ahmet Davutoglu said...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
