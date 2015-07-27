Ad
Turkey has invoked article 4 of the Nato treaty (Photo: svenwerk)

Turkey requests emergency Nato meeting on Syria

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Turkey is stepping up airstrikes against Islamic fighters in Syria and Kurdish PKK separatists in Iraq as the regional conflict escalates.

On Sunday (27 July) Turkish F-16s hit Kurdish militant camps in northern Iraq in response to a car bomb attack blamed on the rebels.

The moves are likely to unravel any chance of peace between the two sides and follow a separate Turkish attack against Islamic state fighters in Syria on Friday.

Turkey’s prime minister Ahmet Davutoglu said...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

