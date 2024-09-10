Ad
euobserver
'It is better that we won,' Magarethe Vestager told press on Tuesday, in a case which saw the Irish government not wanting to collect some €13bn owed to it by Apple in backdated taxes — a situation campaigners called 'completely absurd' (Photo: EU Commission)

Vestager on Apple tax victory: 'it made me cry'

Digital
EU Political
by Wester van Gaal, Amsterdam,

The EU has secured a victory in its €13bn case against Apple, concluding a decade-long legal battle.

A lower court had previously ruled that the EU Commission's decision, which deemed Ireland's tax arrangement with Apple illegal, should be reversed. However, on Tuesday (10 September), the highest EU court overturned that ruling.

DigitalEU Political

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

