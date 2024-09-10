Vestager on Apple tax victory: 'it made me cry'

The EU has secured a victory in its €13bn case against Apple, concluding a decade-long legal battle.
A lower court had previously ruled that the EU Commission's decision, which deemed Ireland's tax arrangement with Apple illegal, should be reversed. However, on Tuesday (10 September), the highest EU court overturned that ruling.
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
