Ad
euobserver
'Of course reaching this broad majority came at a price', said Pirate MEP Julia Reda (Photo: European Parliament)

Copyright: Anatomy of a controversial report

Digital
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The European Parliament's text on copyright sailed through committee on Tuesday but only after a long and difficult fight by its author, including to overcome prejudice about her political colours.

The report’s progress was minutely followed by rights holders and publishers, although as non-binding text, it has no legal standing and can, in theory, simply be ignored.

“They have given this report the weight in the public eye by going completely crazy about it”, German MEP Julia Red...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Digital

Related articles

Screenwriters call for EU rights on royalties
MEP scuffle points to EU copyright controversy
Belgian and French copyright laws ban photos of EP buildings
German Pirate MEP kicks off EU copyright debate
'Of course reaching this broad majority came at a price', said Pirate MEP Julia Reda (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

Digital
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections