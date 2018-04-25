Ad
euobserver
An artist's impression of how the sensors of a driverless car could scan the environment, to illustrate Darpa's 'Lifelong Learning Machines' programme (Photo: DARPA)

EU shelves Macron idea for 'European Darpa'

Digital
Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

Europe will not have a pan-European innovation agency comparable to the US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (Darpa), as proposed by French president Emmanuel Macron last year.

"I think that the approach that we want is a little bit different," said EU commissioner for research and innovation Carlos Moedas, at a press conference in Brussels on Wednesday (25 April).

He presented the European Commission's

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
DigitalGreen Economy

Related articles

EU unsure how to 'make most' of AI
EU in race to set global Artificial Intelligence ethics standards
Sex toys and smart robots: Who's liable?
Temporary director shakes up EU innovation agency
An artist's impression of how the sensors of a driverless car could scan the environment, to illustrate Darpa's 'Lifelong Learning Machines' programme (Photo: DARPA)

Tags

DigitalGreen Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections