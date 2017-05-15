Audiovisual bill falls short in battle against childhood obesity

Health campaigners had high expectations for the Audio Visual Media Services Directive (AVMSD) to protect children and limit their exposure from marketing of food and drinks that are high in fat, salt and sugar (HFSS). What they got instead was watered down legislation that still heavily relies on industry to regulate itself.

The AVMSD governs the EU-wide coordination of national legislation on all audiovisual media – both traditional TV broadcasts and on-demand services – covering tel...