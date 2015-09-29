US embassy defends 'invalid' EU data pact

The United States has spoken out against a European Court of Justice opinion which invalidated a 15-year old data-sharing pact.

The US embassy to the EU on Monday (28 September) said a preliminary judgment by Yves Bot, the court’s advocate general, was based “on numerous inaccurate assertions about intelligence practices of the United States".

It said US intelligence gathering is targeted and does not engage in "indiscriminate surveillance of anyone, including ordinary European ci...