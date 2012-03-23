Ad
Europeans should be able to pay for downloaded music via text messaging, suggests the report by a leading MEP (Photo: alles-schlumpf)

Let people download music by text message, says EP report

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

The EU should allow people to pay for downloaded music by text message, according to a European Parliament report on the audiovisual sector.

The proposal is one of the key reforms offered by Jean Marie Cavada, the French centre-right MEP responsible for drafting the parliament's position in response to a Green paper on the online audiovisual market published last summer by the European Commission.

In the explanatory statement annexed to his report, Mr Cavada stated that "the parli...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

