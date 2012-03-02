Ad
The EU court in Luxembourg could hold the fate of the international treaty in its hands (Photo: TPCOM)

EU parliament joins commission on Acta court probe

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

The debate on the controversial anti-counterfeit treaty, Acta has moved to the European Parliament, with MEPs set to pose their own questions to the Luxembourg-based European Court of Justice.

At the first meeting of the assembly's International Trade committee on Thursday (1 March) - responsible for drafting the parliament's report - MEPs were presented with a petition organised by Internet campaign group Avaaz and signed by 2.4 million people who want to see ratification of Acta halt...

