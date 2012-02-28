EU ambassadors quit Minsk in tit-for-tat move

The EU has recalled all its ambassadors from Belarus in a tit-for-tat dispute over sanctions.

Foreign affairs chief Catherine Ashton after meeting her EU crisis group, the Political and Security Committee on Tuesday afternoon, said in a statement that the move is "an expression of solidarity and unity."

The discussion overame the objections of some member states - one large EU country had earlier told EUobserver it would not take part in the pull-out.

The move is a reactio...