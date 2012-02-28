Ad
Ashton and Polish foreign minister Radek Sikorski - Warsaw is a key proponent of Belarus sanctions (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

EU ambassadors quit Minsk in tit-for-tat move

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU has recalled all its ambassadors from Belarus in a tit-for-tat dispute over sanctions.

Foreign affairs chief Catherine Ashton after meeting her EU crisis group, the Political and Security Committee on Tuesday afternoon, said in a statement that the move is "an expression of solidarity and unity."

The discussion overame the objections of some member states - one large EU country had earlier told EUobserver it would not take part in the pull-out.

The move is a reactio...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

