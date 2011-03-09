Libyan revolutionary calls for EU recognition, military assistance

An anti-Gaddafi opposition leader has in Strasbourg called for the EU to recognise the legitimacy of the country's Provisional Transitional National Council (PTNC) and for limited military assistance.

Mahmud Gebril, a former junior minister in the Gaddafi regime who defected to the opposition and helped set up the PTNC in Libya's second city of Benghazi, put forward his request at a meeting of the Liberal group in the EU parliament in Strasbourg on Tuesday (8 March) evening.

Mr Ge...