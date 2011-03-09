Libyan revolutionary calls for EU recognition, military assistance

An anti-Gaddafi opposition leader has in Strasbourg called for the EU to recognise the legitimacy of the country's Provisional Transitional National Council (PTNC) and for limited military assistance.
Mahmud Gebril, a former junior minister in the Gaddafi regime who defected to the opposition and helped set up the PTNC in Libya's second city of Benghazi, put forward his request at a meeting of the Liberal group in the EU parliament in Strasbourg on Tuesday (8 March) evening.
Mr Ge...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
