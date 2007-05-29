Ad
Creative rights in focus at copyright summit

by Helena Spongenberg,

The world of creative rights holders and the media industry will descend on Brussels for a two-day meeting this week for the first international Copyright Summit to debate the future of copyright in the multi billion euro music and movie industry.

The event – organised by the International Confederation of Societies of Authors and Composers (CISAC) – will take place on Wednesday and Thursday (30-31 May) and focus on the future of copyright in the ever-changing world of creative media.

