Creative rights in focus at copyright summit

The world of creative rights holders and the media industry will descend on Brussels for a two-day meeting this week for the first international Copyright Summit to debate the future of copyright in the multi billion euro music and movie industry.

The event – organised by the International Confederation of Societies of Authors and Composers (CISAC) – will take place on Wednesday and Thursday (30-31 May) and focus on the future of copyright in the ever-changing world of creative media.