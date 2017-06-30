Build trust before you introduce e-voting, says Estonian president

Estonian president Kersti Kaljulaid defended her country's practice of online voting, saying in some ways it is even more secure than the traditional way of voting via paper ballots, but warned other countries not to introduce e-voting too quickly.

“I believe we have a well-protected identification system,” she told journalists in Tallinn on Thursday (29 June).

Kaljulaid spoke with the media two days before the Baltic nation assumes its six-month presidency over the Council of the...