Ad
euobserver
"Culture prevails also when you create your digital state," said Estonian president Kaljulaid (r) (Photo: Saeima)

Build trust before you introduce e-voting, says Estonian president

Digital
EU Political
by Peter Teffer, Tallinn,

Estonian president Kersti Kaljulaid defended her country's practice of online voting, saying in some ways it is even more secure than the traditional way of voting via paper ballots, but warned other countries not to introduce e-voting too quickly.

“I believe we have a well-protected identification system,” she told journalists in Tallinn on Thursday (29 June).

Kaljulaid spoke with the media two days before the Baltic nation assumes its six-month presidency over the Council of the...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
DigitalEU Political

Related articles

Dutch will count votes on offline PCs to prevent hacking
'USB condoms' and migration on Estonia's EU agenda
Trust is 'gold' in digital age
MPs and media create Brexit hacking scare
"Culture prevails also when you create your digital state," said Estonian president Kaljulaid (r) (Photo: Saeima)

Tags

DigitalEU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections