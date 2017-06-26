Ad
euobserver
Davis played down speculation that he might challenge May (Photo: European Commission)

UK previews offer on EU nationals' rights

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU nationals in the UK could get almost the same rights as British people after Brexit, but an EU deal might not happen, the British government has said.

“They [EU nationals] get the same residents rights, the same employment rights, the same health rights, the same welfare rights, the same pension rights and so on”, David Davis, the UK’s Brexit negotiator, told the BBC on Sunday (25 June).

He added, in a preview of a UK proposal on citizens’ rights due out later on Monday: “The o...

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

