Can the next Google be European?

Europe has all the resources necessary to create the next Internet champion. The only ingredients missing are political vision and bold policies.\n \nSilicon Valley is replete with stories of young, bright, focused engineering students, many from Stanford University, who have turned smart ideas into multi-billion businesses in less than a decade. Google is the best known, but the story has been echoed since by Facebook, and then again by Twitter. \n \nThe ‘next big thing' has undoubtedly alre...
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
