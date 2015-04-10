Cyber attack on French TV finds EU unprepared

An attack on French TV channel TV5 Monde on Wednesday (8 April) highlighted Europe’s vulnerability to high-tech cyber criminality.

Hackers claiming to belong to the so-called CyberCaliphate, which pledges allegiance to Islamic State, took control of TV5 Monde’s channels worldwide, as well as its website and social media accounts.

Jihadist messages were published on its website and Facebook page. The channel had to suspend these pages and stop broadcasting for about 24 hours.