euobserver
The attack by the so-called CyberCaliphate disrupted all TV5 Monde channels and websites.

Cyber attack on French TV finds EU unprepared

Digital
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

An attack on French TV channel TV5 Monde on Wednesday (8 April) highlighted Europe’s vulnerability to high-tech cyber criminality.

Hackers claiming to belong to the so-called CyberCaliphate, which pledges allegiance to Islamic State, took control of TV5 Monde’s channels worldwide, as well as its website and social media accounts.

Jihadist messages were published on its website and Facebook page. The channel had to suspend these pages and stop broadcasting for about 24 hours.

Digital

Digital
euobserver

