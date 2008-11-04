EU plans shake up of public broadcasting rules

Public broadcasters across Europe, such as the BBC, Magyar Televizio in Hungary or PBS in Malta, worry that a European Commission review of the laws governing them pays too much attention to free market concerns and not enough to the delivery of quality content in the interest of citizens.
The commission on Tuesday (4 November) issued a draft communication on a revision of public service broadcasting (PSB) rules.
On the one hand, the new rules proposed within the communication wou...
