The report calls on the European Commission and EU member states to apply competition law to the media to ensure media pluralism (Photo: European Commission)

Firestorm in Swedish media over 'EU blogger registry'

by Teresa Kuchler and Leigh Phillips,

Swedish media have erroneously reported that the EU plans to register and bill all bloggers, setting off a firestorm of reaction in the country.

Politicians of all political stripes and most major media outlets have since furiously attacked the idea as another example of Big Brother snooping into people's daily lives, while the MEP at the heart of the controversy has been compared to Romanian dictator Nicolae Ceausescu.

The papers later specified that the proposal had originated i...

